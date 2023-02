LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — From adventures in the sun to snuggling, 3 year-old Blake is ready to go!

This boy is just hitting his stride. All he needs is a forever family to call his own.

Is it you?

Mackenzie's Animal Shelter tells us he does well with other dogs and just needs a human willing to take the time to build trust, letting him show you the loyal little lover his friends know.

If you're ready for this goofball to steal your heart, check out the Mackenzie's Animal Shelter website.