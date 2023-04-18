Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Betty!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome to the happiest day of the week; Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today the Humane Society of West Michigan brought Betty, a 2-3 month-old mixed pup whose welcoming nature was only overpowered by her desire to chill.

FOX 17

Betty stole the hearts of everyone in the newsroom— greeting each of us as we came into our green room to meet her. Betty sat with us like an old friend, asking for nothing but gentle belly rubs and maybe to play with her toy.

Her story is just beginning, so I'll end mine quickly— if you're looking to adopt get a hold of HSWM fast. This gentle girl won't be available long!