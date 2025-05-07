Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bellah!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Bellah, a dog that's now available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary!

Bellah is an energetic and intelligent dog with a playful spirit and a heart of gold. She loves playtime, exploring the outdoors and showing off her good manners (especially when treats are involved). Bellah is both house trained and crate trained, making her well-prepared to become the newest member of the family. for safety's sake, Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary is looking for homes with physically fenced in areas.

If you want to apply and give Bellah a new home, visit mackenzies.info.



