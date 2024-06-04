Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!
Michele's Rescue
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 04, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you the strong, confident type who loves a calm routine with plenty of time outdoors? Have we got the dog for you!

Today Michele’s Rescue brings us Beau, a 2-year-old mixed breed whose favorite thing is napping and the calm serenity of the great outdoors.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!

Beau just graduated from Superior K9 where he was off-leash trained with an e-collar system. His new family will get a training session to get up-to-date with the technique and full access to the trainer for his lifetime.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!

While he loves other dogs, Beau is not recommended for a family with kids—noise and excitement make him nervous!

If this all sounds like the best friend ever, set up a time to meet Beau today!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book