GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you the strong, confident type who loves a calm routine with plenty of time outdoors? Have we got the dog for you!

Today Michele’s Rescue brings us Beau, a 2-year-old mixed breed whose favorite thing is napping and the calm serenity of the great outdoors.

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!

Beau just graduated from Superior K9 where he was off-leash trained with an e-collar system. His new family will get a training session to get up-to-date with the technique and full access to the trainer for his lifetime.

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beau!

While he loves other dogs, Beau is not recommended for a family with kids—noise and excitement make him nervous!

If this all sounds like the best friend ever, set up a time to meet Beau today!