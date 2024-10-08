LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — “Will work for treats!”

That’s the motto of this 3 ½-year-old pup-at-heart!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Astrid!

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary brought us Astrid, a mixed-breed pup with a zest for the quiet life and a love of treats.

Her favorite place is outdoors, just her and her bestie.

While she can be a little aloof at first— once those snacks come out, she is ready to make friends.

Astrid is ready to be the star of your show—enjoying being the only dog in the household.

She has done well with older kids (8+) and seems open to the idea of meeting younger ones, though she can be a little touch-sensitive.

If Astrid sounds like the pup for you, reach out to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary for more on how to adopt!

