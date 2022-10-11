Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Appleonia!

This four-year-old cuddler can't wait to come home with you! Let us introduce you to Appleonia— a pure-white terrier mix looking to relax after raising a litter of puppies. This single mom was found pregnant in Ionia and taken in by Michele's Rescue. Appleonia gave birth to six puppies, all of which have been adopted. Now, Appleonia is hoping it's her turn to be adopted.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 09:09:57-04

Though she's now retired from the mothering game, Appleonia still has those caring instincts— making her good with kids and other dogs!

Her foster family describes her as "the sweetest dog" they've ever met. They say she's a gentle couch potato who loves babies and other dogs.

If you're looking for a friend like Appleonia or any others, check out Michele's Rescue!

