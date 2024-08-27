Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet 3-year-old Jade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Today Michele’s Rescue brings us 3-year-old Jade, a sweet and loving mixed-breed who is ready to leave behind her tough past for the low-key lap of love and luxury—hopefully on your couch!

Life hasn't been easy for Jade, as her missing ear and scars will prove. But she's determined to have the best life from here on out! She's looking for a calm home to put down roots.

Jade is a lower-energy pup who enjoys shorter walks but does get a few bursts of energy every now and again.

She’s a ride-or-die road-tripper (even if the trip is daily errands) and can’t get enough cuddling.

Her favorite humans are women, but she’s still nervous around men. She does all right with her foster parent’s 4-year-old daughter under supervision—giving kisses and enjoying belly rubs, but children are known to make her a little skittish.

If Jade sounds like a great addition to your family, head to the Michele’s Rescue website to learn more about their adoption process!