Pet Adoption Tuesday: Kittens & Ales for Tails!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Kittens and Ales for Tails with Harbor Humane
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — This week we're meeting four kittens, who were part of a group of 26 kittens left in a cardboard box at Harbor Humane. The society says they were newborns.

We talked with the foster family who adopted four of the kittens, saying they're now healthy, beautiful, sweet babies.

The mom of these kittens will also be up for adoption soon.

Harbor Humane is also making a push for its annual fundraiser, Ales for Tails. It's happening July 17 at The Shops at Westshore in Holland from 6-10 p.m. The event helps raise critical funds for the shelter. Highlights include: a live performanced from JP & the Energy, a silent auction, arts and crafts, a variety of drinks and of course puppies. Tickets are $35.

