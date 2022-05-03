Watch
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Gary

Gary is a 7-year-old hound mix looking for his forever home.
Gary the dog.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 09:34:47-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Gary!

Gary is 68 pounds of pure love.

This middle-aged man would be the perfect companion for you while you work from home. He doesn’t bark much and loves to lounge around the house.

Gary’s been at the Kent County Animal Shelter for more than a month.

Gary the dog.jpg

From May 2 to May 8, adoption fees at the Kent County Animal Shelter will be $25 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters event.

To learn more about Gary, call the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

