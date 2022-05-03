Pet Adoption Tuesday: Gary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Gary!

Gary is a 7-year-old hound mix looking for his forever home.

Gary is 68 pounds of pure love.

This middle-aged man would be the perfect companion for you while you work from home. He doesn’t bark much and loves to lounge around the house.

Gary’s been at the Kent County Animal Shelter for more than a month.

From May 2 to May 8, adoption fees at the Kent County Animal Shelter will be $25 as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters event.

To learn more about Gary, call the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

