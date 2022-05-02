45 Michigan animal shelters are offering $25 adoption fees all week

(WXYZ) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again aiming to empty shelters across the country by sponsoring reduced adoption fees in over 275 shelters across the U.S. and Canada.

From May 2 to May 8, participating shelters will be offering lowered adoption fees of $25 or less for all animals. The goal: to avoid overcrowding in shelters, an issue effecting shelters nationwide.

45 shelters in Michigan will be participating in the event.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption."

Since the inception of Empty the Shelters in 2016, 83,055 pets have found their forever homes.

For more information on the event or to find participating shelters in Michigan, click here.