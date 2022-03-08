Pet adoption Tuesday: Angel, Antonio, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Humane Society of West Michigan invites you to meet a very dynamic duo, Angel and Antonio! These adorable purebred Dobermans are brother and sister. The 1-year-old pair were part of a large-scale rescue, and they are busy figuring out the joys of getting to be dogs.

Both of these dogs have gorgeous velvety coats, big brown eyes, and expressive ears! They know how to sit, shake, love treats, love people, and LOVE each other.

Their previous foster parents said Antonio is a great, easy-going dog until he finds a ball--then all bets are off! He's still getting used to walking on a leash, but he will nicely walk by your side.

Angel isn't ALWAYS an angel, (who is?) but she's very sweet and keeps herself busy trying to keep your full attention! She loves toys--and though stuffed animals never last long--Kongs and balls are great. She's also understandably very curious about the world around her and can be a bit of an escape artist trying to experience new things, so it's good to keep a close eye on her.

These precious pups are ready to get out of the shelter and start their new life together--could it be with you? To learn more about both of these big babies, click here.

In other HSWM news: Paws, Claws, & Corks, free pet vaccines, and Spring Break Camp

The tenth annual Paws, Claws & Corks is Wednesday, March 9. In-person ticket sales are now closed, but you can still participate in this year’s event virtually.

Paw-ty Packs are ready to go for our virtual participants full of toys and treats for you and your pets, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of the vent, and you can also join the silent auction online. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

Saturday, March 12 from noon to 3 p.m., HSWM is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation, Petco Love, and other local animal rescues to offer a large-scale vaccine clinic to the community! Free vaccines, including rabies and distemper combo for both cats and dogs, as well as $5 heartworm tests, microchips, 1 dose of flea/tick prevention, or 1 dose of heartworm prevention will be available.

Learn more about this event here.

Spring will bring with it sunny skies, green grass, fresh blooms, and HSWM's Spring Break Camp! HSWM camps are a wonderful opportunity to entertain, teach, and above all, give your child the opportunity to interact with the pets in our care! This camp runs from April 4 through the 7 and space is limited. You can sign up and learn more here.

