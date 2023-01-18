PCOS and Menopause: The keys to taking control of your symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS — Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome also known as PCOS can cause problems for women of all ages. Commonly we hear about infertility, weight gain, abnormal hair growth, hormonal acne, and heavy irregular periods as some of the common symptoms. Oftentimes, talked about in younger women, PCOS symptoms can be a challenge to deal with as women approach and transition through menopause.

When women have PCOS they are in a state of insulin resistance. Menopause mimics the same response. Insulin resistance means the body does not handle sugar well, and easily stores belly fat. When a woman has PCOS and then moves into menopause, it truly can be the perfect storm. Dr. Diana Bitner of True Women's Health wants to empower women in all stages of life. Dr. Bitner says, "knowledge is power."

Fact #1 PCOS is a condition that can start in women in the late teens and if untreated and not addressed, can lead to a difficult health journey in midlife and beyond.

Fact #2 PCOS and a difficult menopause are totally avoidable, and the sooner action is taken, the better. The most important lifestyle habits are activities to build muscle mass, eating a plant-based high fiber diet, and sleep. Doctors also have strong effective medicines to treat the underlying condition of insulin resistance and obesity making it possible for women to get a second chance.

Health tip of the week: Be in charge of your own health, know more about your body! Do not rest until you have answers and a plan. It is never too late to treat PCOS or menopause and the earlier you start, the better.