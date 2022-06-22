Part of a team: The Beautiful Lives Project making sporting dreams come true

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dribbling a basketball or playing a pickup game may not be a big deal to many, but to some it means the world. The Beautiful Lives Project is giving people the opportunity to live out their sporting dreams with free sport days with professional and collegiate sport teams.

If you passed by Read Fieldhouse at Western Michigan University last week, you would've noticed all of the smiles and basketballs being passed around. People of all walks of life, all types of disabilities and abilities gathered with the Western Michigan University Men's Basketball Team to learn some skills and be part of a team through the non profit organization.

“Beautiful Lives Project works to give people with disabilities, the opportunity to experience sports and other programs throughout the country," co-founder of the non profit Bryce Weiler said.

Weiler was born four months premature which lead to complications, including leaving him completely blind. He always wanted to be involved in sports but couldn't find an organization that would help him in those efforts, so he created his own.

“I want to give people with disabilities opportunities to live their dreams," he said.

11-year-old Colton Gilliam was tough to miss in on the basketball court. His infectious personality and silly jokes drew new friends in. But he's no joke when it comes to the game of basketball and was making basket after basket at the event.

“He's absolutely, as you can tell, in his element," Colton's mom Crystal Gilliam said with a smile.

Crystal is Colton's biggest supporter and Colton knows it. When asked what his favorite part of the event was, he gave a short and sweet answer.

"Mommy and daddy," Colton said.

Colton was born with Down syndrome, but that doesn't hold him back when playing sports.

“We don't name it as a disability. He does the same as everybody else does, just different," his mom said.

WMU Men's Basketball Coach Dwayne Stephens has one word to describe what he sees in kids like Colton.

“Passion," Coach Stephens said. "I wish I could steal some of the passion of some of these kids. They’re passionate about basketball, they're passionate about what they’re doing. And to see their faces light up like they have, it just brings joy to me and to my team.”

The Beautiful Lives project hosts all types of sporting events with different collegiate and professional teams. If you'd like to sign up for an event or donate to their efforts to help sporting dreams come true, you can visit their website here.