Paddles with Purpose: Tournament aims to break record, help Special Olympics MI

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — If you’ve ever enjoyed a game of pickleball, you know how competitive—and fun—it can be.

This weekend, purveyors of the paddles are competing against the clock not just to set a world record, but to help their community.

All In Pickleball Gym - Kent Co Sheriff - Special Olympics Michigan

All In Pickleball Gym (All In) is hosting a tournament November 23-24, trying to keep the game going for 35 continuous hours.

All In Pickleball Gym - Kent Co Sheriff - Special Olympics Michigan

To top it off—during the attempt— All In members and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are squaring off to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI).

Aaron Mills - All In Pickleball Gym - Kent Co Sheriff - Special Olympics Michigan

Going from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and then 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, the round robin-style tournament will keep the balls bouncing to help support SOMI athletes who compete year-round.

Come compete, watch the tournament, enjoy food trucks, and maybe win a raffle prize at All In Pickleball Gym in Byron Center.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube