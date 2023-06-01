Over 250 types of lilac in bloom for Mackinac Island's 75th Lilac Festival

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Mackinac Island’s Lilac Festival returns for its 75th year!

Lilacs were introduced to the island 150 years ago, now there will be more than 250 kinds of the familiarly fragrant flower all over town and along trails.

This year, festival organizers are planning more for you to see and love.

Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

June 9-18, enjoy live music, free movies, historic walking tours, a cornhole tournament, plus the perennial favorite— the 10K run and walk!

Restaurants will have lilac-infused drinks and Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor will serve lilac-flavored ice cream.

Admission to the Mackinac Art Museum will be free throughout the festival, too!

It culminates with the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Grand Parade on June 18.