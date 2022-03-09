Ottawa and Allegan counties create 8-week walking program

OTTAWA, Mich. — Ottawa County Parks & Recreation and the Department of Public Health have teamed up to create a free 8-week walking program called Step it Up!

The program was designed to help participants get active and visit new parks. All levels of fitness are welcome.

Participants will be able to set activity goals and track their activity through the Step it Up! online platform. Each week, participants who track their activity are eligible for incentive prizes.

Participants can also look forward to:

Guided group walks with varying paces & guided group adventures

Discovering new parks in Ottawa and Allegan counties

Meeting new people

Motivation and accountability by logging activity and setting goals

Incentive prizes

The program begins on April 11. To sign up and learn more, visit: miottawa.org/stepitup.

