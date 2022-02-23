Opera Grand Rapids: Tickets still available for 'Stinney: An American Execution'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Opera Grand Rapids is premiering a new show called Stinney: An American Execution composed by Frances Pollock with a libretto by Tia Price.

The world premiere of Stinney: An American Execution is on February 25. The performance on February 25 is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 shows.

Stinney: An American Execution tells the story of George Stinney Jr. who was executed at the age of 14 after being wrongfully accused of the rape and murder of two white girls. In 1944, Stinney became the youngest person legally executed in America.

Tickets cost $50 for general admission and $5 for students with a valid student I.D.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or by calling the Opera Grand Rapids box office at (616) 451-2741.