Opera Grand Rapids kicks off season with love, omelets, and mimosas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the sweet sound of opening morning!

Opera Grand Rapids welcomes guests to experience Dr. Miracle—and mimosas!

Enjoy Georges Bizet’s Le Docteur Miracle— a one-act operetta about love and omelets composed for a music competition when he was 18 years old.

Love-struck Laurette—daughter of the mayor—and Silvio (a resourceful army captain) hatch plan after plan to sneak him into the household to win her hand—and the mayor’s approval.

Silvio’s disguises (and shaky omelet skills) only get him so far, though!

The kick-off event is a rare 11 a.m. show, including brunch and drinks. Though written in French, this performance will be in English.

Tickets are still available online or by calling the Opera Grand Rapids box office at 616-451-2741.