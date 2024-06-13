Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Ole to the Mole is going Al Fresco!

Ole to the Mole
Burton Heights Business Association
Ole to the Mole
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 13, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Or should we say al aire libre?

Saturday, June 15, Burton Heights Business Association is hosting the 4th annual Ole to the Mole—a celebration of culture, music, and (most of all) food—and this year, they’re taking it to the streets, hosting the festival outside for the first time.

Ole to the Mole

Head to the Burton Heights North Parking Lot at Division Ave and Cutler St SW for games, delicious dishes, and performances featuring Mariachi Sinaloense and Ballet Folkorico – Wayne State University!

Ole to the Mole

El Globo Restaurant, Los 3 Mangos Michoacan, Tacos Yanga, Las Rocas, Los dos Amigos and Agave Sports Lounge will bring their best mole dishes for you to try!

The free event is from noon until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book