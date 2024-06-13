Ole to the Mole is going Al Fresco!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Or should we say al aire libre?

Saturday, June 15, Burton Heights Business Association is hosting the 4th annual Ole to the Mole—a celebration of culture, music, and (most of all) food—and this year, they’re taking it to the streets, hosting the festival outside for the first time.

Head to the Burton Heights North Parking Lot at Division Ave and Cutler St SW for games, delicious dishes, and performances featuring Mariachi Sinaloense and Ballet Folkorico – Wayne State University!

El Globo Restaurant, Los 3 Mangos Michoacan, Tacos Yanga, Las Rocas, Los dos Amigos and Agave Sports Lounge will bring their best mole dishes for you to try!

The free event is from noon until 5 p.m.