GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Celebrate German culture and heritage with Oktoberfest, September 29 and 30!

Head to Riverside Park Friday starting at 3 p.m. and Saturday starting at noon and get your fill of bratwurst, schnitzel, beer, and more until 10 p.m. both nights.

Live music will include choirs, ensembles, and authentic alphorns!

This family-friendly event is free and is put on by the Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids.