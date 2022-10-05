October is World Menopause Month and Dr. Bitner has your check list!

October is World Menopause Month— time to check in with your doctor on what your body needs as you approach this major shift.

According to FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, the changes that happen as we approach menopause can cause an intensification of pre- and peri-menstrual symptoms— or even introduce some new ones.

If you're experiencing new or increased anxiety, pain, mood changes, or any other major change in your cycle, it's time to make an appointment with your gynecologists.

Fact 1: Women who already have a history of mental health conditions— including postpartum depression, PMS mood changes, or a family history of anxiety or depression are at higher risk for mid-life mood changes.

Fact 2: If you have anxiety that lasts more than 2 weeks that interferes with your day-to-day activities are at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and poor physical function.

Tip of the Week: If you are noticing changes— reach out. None of this is in your head. It's your body telling you something! Get with your healthcare provider and get some answers.

Bonus Tip: Sleep is essential! Calculate how much sleep you need to tackle your day, turn off the screens at least 30 minutes before bed, and avoid sugar for about 4 hours before bed — especially the when you are noticing symptoms.