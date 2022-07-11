Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Not too late to sign up for Hackley Public Library's summer reading program

Hackely Public Library has some great summer reading programs that are getting into full swing and it's not too late to sign up for the free program.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 09:18:35-04

MUSKEGON, Mich.  — When it's hot out, sometimes the best way to stay cool is to simply stop moving but that no doubt gets boring.

That's why having a good book to read can come in handy during the summer months, it keeps you engaged without having to use much energy or be in front of a screen for even longer.

Hackley Public Library has some great summer reading programs that are getting into full swing.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the summer reading program, which is free and open to all ages.

You can earn prizes just for reading!

You can learn more and sign up on the Hackley Public Library’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News