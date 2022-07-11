Not too late to sign up for Hackley Public Library's summer reading program

MUSKEGON, Mich. — When it's hot out, sometimes the best way to stay cool is to simply stop moving but that no doubt gets boring.

That's why having a good book to read can come in handy during the summer months, it keeps you engaged without having to use much energy or be in front of a screen for even longer.

Hackley Public Library has some great summer reading programs that are getting into full swing.

There’s still plenty of time to sign up for the summer reading program, which is free and open to all ages.

You can earn prizes just for reading!

You can learn more and sign up on the Hackley Public Library’s website.

