MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Trinity Health Seaway Run is just over a month away!

On Saturday, June 24 runners will meet at Heritage Landing in Muskegon for a 5k, 10K or Half Marathon.

Not a runner—join the 5K Community Walk!

Registration is open now—or you can volunteer to help make this the best year yet.

If you need a little inspiration, Seaway Run organizers have put together a list of resources and running groups all over West Michigan for you to build healthy habits and join the community!