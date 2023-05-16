Northview High School to host state's first-ever PAH!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview High School is hosting the first-ever PAH! in the state.

The aim is to support the deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind communities, and to enrich the education of Northview’s own American Sign Language students, and they want everyone to come!

Giselle, a sophomore at Northview High school in the Deaf/Hard of Hearing program tells FOX 17, “I want to see the communities coming together to communicate with each other and have fun, making friendships with each other, Deaf and Hearing.”

PAH! is an American Sign Language expression meaning “At last”, or “Finally” and sums up the feeling of relief not just for bringing an event like this to Michigan, but for the culmination of over a year’s worth of work to coordinate guest signers and resources for the communities.

There will be over 20 colleges and universities offering programs for those in the community and those looking to grow their knowledge, fames, a caricature artist, ice carving, arts & crafts— plus food trucks!

Did we mention the live performance by Detroit-based Deaf Rapper, Sean Forbes? (You may remember him from interpreting and performing during the Super Bowl when Eminem took the stage.)

“It is so important for people to see the resources and opportunities out there that include ASL! This whole event is a celebration of two communities coming together to have fun and enjoy making connections!” shares organizer, Marie DeRegnaucourt.

The event will take over the Northview High School cafeteria and gym, May 19 from 3-7 p.m.

Keep up with this first annual event on their Facebook page here.