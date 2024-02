GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Builders of all ages are invited to Legomania 2024!

Northview band boosters are hosting the annual event March 9 starting at 2 p.m. at Northview High School.

Join the competitions, show off your love of Lego, or come watch as aficionados go toe-to-toe against each other and the clock in the speed round!

Northview High School Band Boosters via Picasa

Awards will be given out at 7:30 p.m. and all proceeds go to help support Northview bands.

Tickets are $5, or families can get in fora maximum $20 suggested donation.