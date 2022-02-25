Northview Band Booster's Fifth Annual LEGOmania returns for a celebration of creativity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview Band Booster's Fifth Annual LEGOmania event returns for the first time since 2020.

The event welcomes everyone in West Michigan to a joy-filled celebration of creativity.

LEGOmania includes competitions for people ages 4 through adults.

Event organizers say the LEGOmania Creation Competition designs will be evaluated by judges and voted by attendees for the People’s Choice Award. Registration closes on February 26.

The event will also include space in the LEGO Love Exhibition for official kits and extra-large designs that aren't eligible for competition.

A raffle sponsored by Plainfield Meijer will allow participants to choose which of 6 LEGO kits they’d like to win.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Northview Band Programs for grades 5-12.

The event is happening on March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m.