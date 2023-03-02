Noodle Fest celebrates heritage, brings competition to Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is bringing Noodle Fest to World of Winter!

Just one of the many partnerships within the festival, this event brings you $6 noodle bowls from 11 different competitors—did we mention this is a competition, too?

Come enjoy delicious variations on pho and other dishes and vote for the best one!

Not to mention Mochi Donuts will be there.

And don’t forget the noodle eating challenge. Test your skills against a 10lb pasta mountain; see how far you can get in 10 minutes.

Oh—and the spicy noodle challenge. Will it melt your face off or will you emerge victorious? There’s only one way to find out!

Winners get trophies and gift certificates, plus bragging rights and an award ceremony at the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival in June.

Head to Calder Plaza between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday March 4 to join this delicious celebration of Asian-Pacific heritage and the spirit of competition.