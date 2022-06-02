Nonprofit helps folks with disabilities get a job they love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across the nation, one out of every four people who live with disabilities is unemployed. Fear, getting to work, and accommodations are just a few of the reasons folks living with disabilities have a very hard time entering the workforce. In Michigan, the numbers are even more staggering than the national average.

Disability Advocates of Kent County tell FOX 17 that 74% of adults without disabilities in our state are employed. Whereas, only 34% of adults with disabilities in Michigan have a job.

"Unfortunately, in Michigan, the gap between labor participation for non-disabled adults and labor participation of adults with disabilities, that gap, we're in the bottom 5 in America," said David Bulkowski, executive director of Disability Advocates of Kent County.

A nonprofit called Beyond 26 is helping bridge this gap. It just helped its 100th person living with a disability find a job with something that suits him. That job seeker is Kevin Rau.

Stocking shelves, taking out the trash, organizing coolers, those are just a few of Rau's tasks at J&H Family Store. He loves his job, Rau said, "it gets me out of the house and doing something constructive with my day, and I get to work with good people."

Store manager Tammy Dayton empowers Rau to work has his own pace and get tasks done his way. At jobs in the past, he felt overwhelmed.

"When everyone is kind of telling me what to do it can get a bit overwhelming. I had another food service job where I had a lot of dishes and was often the only one in the dish room, it just got to be a bit much to try to handle all at once," said Rau.

The 34-year-old was born with neurological deficiencies, he's had some developmental delays and slower motor skills. Now, he's comfortable at work because of Beyond 26. The non-profit listened to his needs and paired him with an opportunity that fit.

"Sit down with them one on one for an hour or so and learn more about what they're looking for, their skills, their accommodations, that they need," said Beyond 26 Director of Development, Emily Voorhees. She continued, "we have helped people find more competitive and specialized employment as well, so it is a wide range."

Rau said, "It's great to be part of a team and I'm glad for the opportunity to work here."

"He actually has opened up. He was very shy at first and now he can come in and make jokes and laugh, we've seen big growth just being around us and being around people," said store manager Tammy Dayton.

Outside of J&H, there are many ways to describe Kevin, intelligent, kind, faith and family-oriented. But, there's something else too, he is dedicated to his work. "I think it's like a 45-minute bike ride here and he's here on time, all the time. He never misses a day," said Dayton. She continued, "we all love him here, he has a great sense of humor."

"God gives everyone different abilities so I am able to go and work as He wants me to," said Rau.

Rau is the 11th employee in West Michigan Beyond 26 placed at a J&H family store. If you would like to partner your business with Beyond 26 call 616-884-6400.

If a family member or friend needs a job or disability advocacy, call Beyond 26: 616-884-6400 or Disability Advocates of Kent County at 616-949-1100.

