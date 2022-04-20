Watch
Nonprofit conference Cause Camp comes to Grand Rapids

Do More Good
Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 20, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The national nonprofit conference Cause Camp will be held in Grand Rapids May 2-3 following 21 years in Nebraska and online.

The two-day event is taking place at DeVos Place and will feature marketing, philanthropy, and public sector experts.

New for Cause Camp 2022 will be a set of half-day intensive workshops on May 2 with two track options for attendees. One option will be Forwarding Faith featuring content tailored for Christian ministries and churches and including speakers from Barna Research, Wycliffe Bible Translators and Thrivent. The alternative option will be Prioritizing & Planning, A Practical Marketing Intensive led by instructor Lindsay LaShell.

“With just over half the tickets sold, we’re seeing strong representation from neighboring states such as Indiana and Ohio as well as the western half of the U.S. which is a population center for our Nonprofit Hub audience,” explains Katie Appold, Executive Director of Do More Good, the parent organization of Cause Camp and Nonprofit Hub. “One of the best opportunities tied to a conference of this size is the ability to network with peers outside our community and region. It’s exciting to learn what innovations and ideas are taking root in other areas of the country.”

Click here for more information and ticket purchase.

