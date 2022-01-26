Watch
No slumbering allowed during exciting performance of 'Sleeping Beauty'

CARE Ballet bringing Sleeping Beauty to life
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 09:29:56-05

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The classic fairy tale of 'Sleeping Beauty' has been translated into movies, TV shows, musicals, and stage plays. It also famously became a ballet in 1890.

Now members of the Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE) are preparing to bring a version of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet to West Michigan.

The cast of 32 student performers will take the stage at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center on February 5 & 6. Tickets to three performances are available for purchase through CARE's website.

