No slumbering allowed during exciting performance of 'Sleeping Beauty'

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The classic fairy tale of 'Sleeping Beauty' has been translated into movies, TV shows, musicals, and stage plays. It also famously became a ballet in 1890.

Now members of the Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE) are preparing to bring a version of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet to West Michigan.

The cast of 32 student performers will take the stage at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center on February 5 & 6. Tickets to three performances are available for purchase through CARE's website.

