Nicole DiDonato joins Mike and Deanna on their last day

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 08:26:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mike and Deanna's last day would not be complete without a visit from our longtime friend and coworker, Nicole DiDonato.

She spent 8 years anchoring and reporting on FOX 17 Morning News before becoming the communications manager for the City of Walker last year. She joined them on air for one final time Friday morning.

We loved seeing them all back together again!

Nicole also shared information about Walker's National Night Out event and how you and your family can get involved.

For more information about Walker's National Night Out click here.

