New Year's Early Eve: bedtime-friendly fun for kids this holiday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For kids, bedtime can mean missing out on the fun of New Year's Eve— not with at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum!

This year GRCM is promising more fun— and more confetti— than ever for their family-friendly party: New Year's Early Eve.

From 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 30th, bring your kid to the museum to ring in the new year a little early.

From music and dancing, to snacks, to noisemakers, party hats, and confetti— they'll have everything the grown-ups get to enjoy, made just for kids. And as an added bonus, GRCM will have face painting, live juggling, plus crafts for everyone to make!

The ball drops at 5:30— so no need to worry about choosing between bedtime and enjoying the festivities!

Tickets are $10/person for GRCM members and Museums for All members. For more info, head to their website.