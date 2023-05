MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Bear Lake Tavern is set to open a tiki bar in late May.

The popular pit stop for many boaters along the Bear Lake-Muskegon Lake corridor will now be home to a spot for boaters to dock, grabs some food and drinks, and make their way out to the big lake.

Elliot Grandia is live this morning checking out the new summertime spot.