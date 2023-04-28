New sloths and aardvarks to delight fans at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park this summer!

ALTO, Mich. — It is zoo season in Michigan and one of the more wild family excursions has a few new furry faces!

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is introducing 3 new sloths and 2 new aardvarks for everyone to enjoy and learn about this season.

New in Winter of 2023: VIP animal encounters!

Boulder Ridge introduced behind-the-scenes experiences, bringing you up close and personal with rhinos, hippos, and penguins!

They've been open for weekends in April and tell FOX 17 their memberships are available at 10% off until their full season opener, May 1.

Boulder Ridge even brought a baby kangaroo to visit the studio! She loved snuggling in her pouch and is part of their educational programs with schools.

The 5-month-old will join the rest of the animals when she gets older.

You can get tickets through their website or at the door— or grab a gift card to share with someone special.