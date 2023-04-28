Watch Now
New sloths and aardvarks to delight fans at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park this summer!

Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:06:22-04

ALTO, Mich. — It is zoo season in Michigan and one of the more wild family excursions has a few new furry faces!

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is introducing 3 new sloths and 2 new aardvarks for everyone to enjoy and learn about this season.

New sloths at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

New in Winter of 2023: VIP animal encounters!

Boulder Ridge introduced behind-the-scenes experiences, bringing you up close and personal with rhinos, hippos, and penguins!

New Aardvark at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
New anteaters at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

They've been open for weekends in April and tell FOX 17 their memberships are available at 10% off until their full season opener, May 1.

Boulder Ridge even brought a baby kangaroo to visit the studio! She loved snuggling in her pouch and is part of their educational programs with schools.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park 5 month-old Kangaroo (female)

The 5-month-old will join the rest of the animals when she gets older.

You can get tickets through their website or at the door— or grab a gift card to share with someone special.

