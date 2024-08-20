NEW RULES: CDC no longer requiring students to be sent home with lice

A new CDC guideline no longer requires students, to be sent from school when lice is found on them.

“For many decades, we have known that a child that has head lice is not actually ill, it’s not infectious,” explained Joann Hoganson, Director of Community Wellness, Kent County Health Department.

Those itchy, scratchy pests are actually not infectious. In fact, they aren’t considered communicable disease.

“Head lice is not considered a communicable disease, because lice do not carry disease,” emphasized Hoganson.

It’s because of that and the fears of ostracization that brought the CDC and many school districts, to follow the same guidance.

“We don't want bullying. We don't want to ostracize the student just because they have a bug,” explained Rachel VanDenBrink, a school nurse at Kent Intermediate School District.

Kent ISD doesn't send a student home when they're found with lice. “We do alert the family to what we found, and the expectation is that the family treats it and takes care of it that evening,” said VanDenBrink.



Regardless of policies, "[Lice] is really a huge annoyance,” emphasized Hoganson.

