New report: Nation seeing highest numbers of automobile crashes

MICHIGAN — Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety have released their newest report about car crashes over the last few years and the laws they believe are needed for safer roads. The results of that study are painting a bleak picture of auto safety not just across the country, but in Michigan as well.

The study shows a historic increase in car crashes and deaths over the past two years. In fact, during the first six months of 2021, motor vehicle crash deaths jumped almost 20 percent, the largest increase reported ever.

Data is also showing that there is an average of 100 deaths per day on the roads nationwide. If we take a look at Michigan, in 2019 alone there were 958 automobile crash fatalities in the state. Over a 10-year period, there have been 9,644 automobile crash fatalities. All of this costing Michigan $11.568 billion a year.

Here are some of the highway safety laws the organization believes could make a difference in Michigan:

- Enforcing a backseat seat-belt law

- Enforcing helmets for all motorcycle drivers

- Increasing the minimum age for learners permits to 16

You can read the full 2022 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws report here.