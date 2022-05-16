New pet store opens in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The dog days of summer will be here in no time and there is now be a new pet store in downtown Rockford! Fido and Stitch opened its door to all our furry friends offering high quality products including food, treats, toys and lifestyle gear. Grooming will also soon be offered at this location as well! Right off the White Pine Trail its a perfect spot to pop in and shop with your pup! You can find all the information for both their downtown Grand Rapids location and new Rockford location on their website.