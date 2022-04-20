New nostalgic candy store opens in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new nostalgic candy store is open in Eastown!

Sticky Fingers is ready to welcome everyone of all ages to enjoy candy they've never seen before or candy that will take you back to the good old days.

There's a type of candy for everyone from anything chocolate-covered, to gummies, or even pickle-flavored things and more!

On top of candy, Sticky Fingers offered stickers, stationery, toys, bags and fun sodas!

Check out everything Sticky Fingers has to offer and follow them on Instagram.