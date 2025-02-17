New name, same great time: Brick Jam invites you to support Northview bands!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are just some toys you never get too old for— plus, sharing activities with your kids strengthens bonds and builds confidence.

So why not support band kids along the way?

Jamie Geysbeek

Northview Band Boosters invites you to Brick Jam 2025 (Formerly known as LEGO Mania) from 2-8 p.m. on March 8.

Admission is $5/person suggested donation, with a $20/family maximum.

Jamie Geysbeek

Head to Northview High School for competitions, demonstrations by the Northview robotics teams, raffles, scavenger hunts, refreshments, and (new this year) a Virtual Builders competition!

An awards ceremony will round out the evening – and all proceeds go towards helping Northview Band Boosters buy equipment and cover travel expenses for students.

Jamie Geysbeek

If you want to be part of the competitions, you have to register by February 23!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube