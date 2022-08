ZEELAND, Mich. — The Parlor by House of Flavors is now open in Zeeland offering 40 different flavors of ice cream.

This is their second location coming from the original House of Flavors in Ludington.

The family-run business will bring you back to your roots offering old classics like ice cream sodas, new featured flavors every week plus homemade waffle cones.

Take the sweet adventure to become part of their family at the newest sweet treat spot in Zeeland!