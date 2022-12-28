Health trackers help cover all stages of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a subject that's more often a punch-line than a serious talk among women— and when we get there, it tends to feel like our body is betraying us.

We're talking about menopause and it's oft-forgotten predecessor, perimenopause; and you don't have to feel powerless!

FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner tells us that — along with the tried-and-true fertility apps on the market— trackers are now being designed for women heading into this next stage of their cycle.

New trackers can help you make sense of and even improve symptoms like hot flashes, bloating, mood swings, and that newly-acquired insomnia you're having so much fun with.

These apps are easy to use and understand. Just enter your daily data into the tracker to get a report of how your symptoms stack up.

The best apps will have support to help you use that report to build habits that keep you running like clockwork.

On top of monitoring general health through this stage, some symptoms of perimenopause can signal a real problem if you're experiencing them too early.

If any concerning patterns emerge—or even if you're just curious about what's happening to your body— take the information to your gynecologist or primary care physician and make plan to get things straightened out.

Fox 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

This is not just the way it is. Your daily comfort and health can improve at all stages of life.

Perimenopause is a sign your body is changing, but you don't have to just suffer. As technology grows with us— make sure you are using it to your advantage.

Bonus Tip

If you're curious about anything happening to your body— call. your. doctor. There are answers waiting for you.

Bonus Bonus Tip

If your doctor doesn't take your concerns seriously, find another one.