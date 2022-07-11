New construction includes detours, longer drive times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new construction projects have begun recently and this week will cause longer drive times, with detours and backups becoming more frequent in West Michigan.
Here’s a rundown of what’s new.
I-196
- I-196 eastbound lane closure from 28th Street to Chicago Drive Exit 72, introduced just before the July 4 holiday, has caused daily backups.
- Note, the ramp from I-196 to Chicago Drive Exit 72 is closed through Sept 2.
- I-196 westbound lane closure from Market Avenue to M-11 28th Street until Tuesday, July 12, 3 p.m., is already creating backups.
Heading Up North
- Lane closures northbound and southbound in Mecosta County in the Big Rapids area.
- 13 Mile to 19 Mile.
- Occasional ramp closures.
- Through September
I-94 Berrien County
- In addition to the existing multi-year project between I-196 and Britain Avenue and this year’s new lane closures between between Britain Avenue and Mile 22, nighttime lane double lane closures will be located on I-94 between Krueger Road and Three Oaks Road, just north of New Buffalo.
Ottawa County Local
- 36th Avenue closed between Bauer Road and Baldwin Street.
- Detour: 28th Avenue
- Through August 19.
Kalamazoo Local
- Stockbridge Avenue closed east of Portage Road between Race Street and James Street.
- Through Thursday, July 14.
Calhoun County
- Lane closures and possible flag control on M-66 between D Drive S and L Drive S through September 30.
Allegan County
- M-89 closed for culvert replacement between 66th and 64th Streets, plus lane closures for repaving between I-196 and 58th Street in Fennville; through September 2.
- Detour: 122nd Avenue or 126th Avenue