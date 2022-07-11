New construction includes detours, longer drive times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new construction projects have begun recently and this week will cause longer drive times, with detours and backups becoming more frequent in West Michigan.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new.

I-196

I-196 eastbound lane closure from 28th Street to Chicago Drive Exit 72, introduced just before the July 4 holiday, has caused daily backups.

Note, the ramp from I-196 to Chicago Drive Exit 72 is closed through Sept 2.

I-196 westbound lane closure from Market Avenue to M-11 28th Street until Tuesday, July 12, 3 p.m., is already creating backups.

Heading Up North

Lane closures northbound and southbound in Mecosta County in the Big Rapids area.

13 Mile to 19 Mile.

Occasional ramp closures.

Through September

I-94 Berrien County

In addition to the existing multi-year project between I-196 and Britain Avenue and this year’s new lane closures between between Britain Avenue and Mile 22, nighttime lane double lane closures will be located on I-94 between Krueger Road and Three Oaks Road, just north of New Buffalo.

Ottawa County Local

36th Avenue closed between Bauer Road and Baldwin Street.

Detour: 28th Avenue

Through August 19.

Kalamazoo Local

Stockbridge Avenue closed east of Portage Road between Race Street and James Street.

Through Thursday, July 14.

Calhoun County

Lane closures and possible flag control on M-66 between D Drive S and L Drive S through September 30.

Allegan County

M-89 closed for culvert replacement between 66th and 64th Streets, plus lane closures for repaving between I-196 and 58th Street in Fennville; through September 2.