New construction includes detours, longer drive times

fox 17
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 11, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new construction projects have begun recently and this week will cause longer drive times, with detours and backups becoming more frequent in West Michigan.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new.

I-196

  • I-196 eastbound lane closure from 28th Street to Chicago Drive Exit 72, introduced just before the July 4 holiday, has caused daily backups. 
  • Note, the ramp from I-196 to Chicago Drive Exit 72 is closed through Sept 2. 
  • I-196 westbound lane closure from Market Avenue to M-11 28th Street until Tuesday, July 12, 3 p.m., is already creating backups. 

Heading Up North

  • Lane closures northbound and southbound in Mecosta County in the Big Rapids area. 
  • 13 Mile to 19 Mile. 
  • Occasional ramp closures. 
  • Through September 

I-94 Berrien County

  • In addition to the existing multi-year project between I-196 and Britain Avenue and this year’s new lane closures between between Britain Avenue and Mile 22, nighttime lane double lane closures will be located on I-94 between Krueger Road and Three Oaks Road, just north of New Buffalo. 

Ottawa County Local

  • 36th Avenue closed between Bauer Road and Baldwin Street. 
  • Detour: 28th Avenue 
  • Through August 19. 

Kalamazoo Local

  • Stockbridge Avenue closed east of Portage Road between Race Street and James Street. 
  • Through Thursday, July 14. 

Calhoun County

  • Lane closures and possible flag control on M-66 between D Drive S and L Drive S through September 30. 

Allegan County

  • M-89 closed for culvert replacement between 66th and 64th Streets, plus lane closures for repaving between I-196 and 58th Street in Fennville; through September 2. 
  • Detour: 122nd Avenue or 126th Avenue 
