New business brings charcuterie ideas to your table

Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 15, 2023
CASCADE, Mich. — Get in on the 'Craze'-- Graze Craze is open in Grand Rapids, bringing everything you need for the perfect charcuterie concepts!

“We grew up in Cascade Township and raised a family here, so it’s only fitting that we embark on this entrepreneurial journey in the community where we truly feel that we belong,”
- Thom Goodyke, franchise co-owner

If your party plan is in need of a spice-up, some sweet treats, or an innovative set-up— the newest franchise is open on 28th St just off Cascade Place Drive.

All the food is artisan inspired, and your board will be expertly created by a Grazologist.

You can check them out online here.

