New breast cancer screening guidelines: what you need to know

May is Women's Health Month and that includes a focus on breast cancer screening. The United States Preventive Services Task Force' released new guidelines to screen for breast cancer. Dr. Diana Bitner with true. Women's Health shares advice on what to take away when new guidelines are released.

Fact #1: Different organizations have slightly different recommendations for screening mammograms, all starting at either 40 or 45. This is for normal risk women. It's important to know your risk, and speak to your healthcare provider about what is recommended to reduce risk and diagnose early.

Fact #2: Your mammogram report is obligated by law to state your breast density. Dense tissue (C or D) actually decreases the ability to detect small lumps, and is a risk factor for breast cancer.

Takeaway tip: If you are 40 or older, it is recommended you know your risk factors for breast cancer and to make breast imagining a regular annual event.