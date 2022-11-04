Watch Now
Need a little magic in your life? We may have you covered

Posted at 9:28 AM, Nov 04, 2022
WYOMING, Mich. — If you're looking for a little magic this weekend, you're in luck— the 34th annual Hocus Pocus Party happens Friday, November 5th!

The International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 211 - June Horowitz / John Devries Magic Club invites fans of all ages to this event at the KC Banquet Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with the main show starting at 8 p.m. You'll be welcomed by strolling magicians, activities for the kids, and table magic starting during the buffet dinner.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids under 12 and include all entertainment, dinner, and dessert!

For more information, check out the event page on Facebook.

