NAWIC Grand Rapids celebrates Women in Construction Week with a luncheon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teresa Riley, Project Administrator at Triangle Associates and President of the Grand Rapids Chapter of National Association of Women in Construction joined FOX17 to discuss Women in Construction Week.

The NAWIC Grand Rapids Chapter #194 is celebrating national Women in Construction week with their annual Women in Construction Appreciation Luncheon. The lunch will be held March 9 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia.

This year's keynote speaker is Julie Neph, the Chief Engineer of Mackinac Bridge. Click here to register and learn more about the free luncheon.