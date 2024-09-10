Navigating complex grief after suicide of a loved one

MICHIGAN — Losing someone is never easy. Losing someone to suicide can be devastating. It’s normal to not be sure what to say or do to provide support.

Priority Health offers suggestions to help loved ones navigate the complexities of grief.

What to expect

Losing a loved one to suicide is difficult and can come with a lot of complicated, painful emotions, such as fear, grief, shame, and anger.

How to help

Accept their feelings, be compassionate and patient and provide support without judgement.

Events like holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries may cause emotions and memories of the lost loved one and emphasize this loved one’s absence. Check in on and use empathy with loss survivors during these times.

Use the name of the person who has died when talking to survivors. This shows that you have not forgotten this important person and can make it easier to discuss a subject that is often stigmatized.

Individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide are also at risk of having thoughts of suicide. Ask the individual if they are having thoughts of suicide and get them help if you see warning signs.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Priority Health members have access to to Teladoc Health Mental Health, a self-help virtual tool.

Confidential help is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Priority Health's behavioral health team. The number is printed on the back of all member cards.

