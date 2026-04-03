NATIONAL WALKING DAY: Do you still need 10k steps? Do weighted vests make a difference?

WEST MICHIGAN — Happening on the first Wednesday of April, National Walking Day is encouraging healthy living by taking a stroll.

Dr. David Rzeszutko with Priority Health is sharing about some of the biggest benefits and answering questions including: Is 10k steps the still golden standard? Do weighted vests make a difference?

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INTERVIEW: Today is National Walking Day

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