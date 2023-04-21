National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to remove temptation for abuse

WEST MICHIGAN — National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 22.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your unused prescriptions to pharmacies, law enforcement agencies, and other health organizations, where they will be disposed of properly.

Many see it as a time to clean out the cabinet, but for so many, it’s a time to remove temptation for potential drug abuse.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, prescription drugs are often sampled recreationally because of the misperception they are somehow safer. This is not the case and can lead to a debilitating addiction which frequently turns to abuse of illegal drugs when their supply runs out.

This is why education is so important. Talk to your kids at all opportunities— in the car, during a show featuring substance abuse or an ad time, or during dinner. An educational, understanding approach can open the door.

This weekend’s event is a reminder to be sure these drugs are not available.

Take-back locations:

Priority Health 3111 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids

Kent Co Health Dept 700 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group South Pavilion 80 68th St Grand Rapids

East Grand Rapids Public Safety Dept 770 Lakeside Dr SE

Law Enforcement Offices around the state

East Grand Rapids DPS also has a take-back service year-round, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.—5 p.m.

In 2022, 245 Law enforcement collection sites across the state took back 21,389 lbs of prescription drugs. East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety took in nearly 2,000 lbs—1/3 of the total they’ve taken back since 2018, putting them in the top 1% for take-back sites nationwide.

You can also drop unwanted or unused prescriptions at pharmacies and organizations around West Michigan. Stores like Meijer, CVS, and Walgreens have drop boxes in their buildings, while smaller pharmacies usually take them back at the counter— no questions asked.

If you or someone you love is currently fighting substance abuse disorder, reach out. There are dozens of organizations designed to help you regain independence from substance abuse. Call 1-800-662-4357 (free) to find treatment information or click here.

If you’re in crisis over substance abuse— your own or someone else’s— call 988. You are not alone.