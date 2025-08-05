National Night Out gives the community and police a chance to connect

On Tuesday, August 5th, all across the country, police and the communities they serve will get the chance to meet and interact in family-friendly events to help build understanding and trust, along with raising awareness of crime prevention efforts for this year's National Night Out.
These gatherings provide an opportunity for police and the community to interact in a non-confrontational environment, contrasting with more tense situations that can arise between law enforcement and the public.
Captain Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department explained that these events also serve as teaching opportunities. “At each one of these events, there's going to be opportunities for city departments to educate the neighborhoods in the communities about how to not be a victim. So whether that's keeping your children safe or keeping your home safe, keeping your pet safe, how to drive safely on the roads, there's going to be resources for all those different topics, and that could only benefit our community,” she said.
The collaboration aims to foster a safer community through education and support from various city departments.
Listed below are some of the areas here in West Michigan where you can participate:
Kent County
Baxter Neighborhood Association,
Joe Taylor Park 1011 Baxter SE, Grand Rapids
Games, information tables, employment booths, live band and DJ, and free food
Campau Commons
821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
Resource tables and back-to-school book bags and other school supplies. Hot dogs, chips and water
Creston Neighborhood Association
Briggs Park 350 Knapp NE, Grand Rapids
Arts and crafts, resource tables, food courtesy of KJ Catering, and free pool time until 8:00pm
Dream Center
Lafayette between Delaware & Highland SE, Grand Rapids
GRFD, block party, carnival games and food
Fuller Area Neighbors/King Park Community Partners (with Adams Park Apts.)
Fuller Ave Church Parking Lot 1239 Fuller SE, Grand Rapids
Bounce house, health fair, hot dogs, ice cream and more
Heritage Hill Association Pleasant Park
400 Pleasant St SE, Grand Rapids
Ice cream, yard games, public safety information, GRFD and GRPD
John Ball Area Neighbors
Lincoln Park 1120 Bridge NW Park Lodge Bldg, Grand Rapids
Story Time
GR Ottawa Hills Christian Elementary
playground area 1050 Iroquois SE, Grand Rapids
GR Kids activities and ice cream
Roosevelt Park Neighborhood
Roosevelt Park 739 VanRaalte SW, Grand Rapids
Resource tables, fire truck, music, food trucks, ice cream truck
West Grand Neighborhood Organization
Harrison Park Academy 1440 David Ave NW, Grand Rapids
Resource tables, games, crafts, a variety of food trucks
Grand Rapids
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muskegon
Marsh Field
1800 Peck St, Muskegon
Muskegon Heights
Northside Neighborhood
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Northside Association for Community Development
Arcadia Neighborhood 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Arcadia Elementary
Edison Neighborhood, Kalamazoo 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Southside Park
Westnedge Hill Neighborhood 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Crane Park Kalamazoo Public Safety
Vine Neighborhood 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Davis Street Park
Westwood Neighborhood 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Frays Park
Grandville
RiverTown Crossings 11a.m. - 2 p.m.
