National Night Out gives the community and police a chance to connect

On Tuesday, August 5th, all across the country, police and the communities they serve will get the chance to meet and interact in family-friendly events to help build understanding and trust, along with raising awareness of crime prevention efforts for this year's National Night Out.

These gatherings provide an opportunity for police and the community to interact in a non-confrontational environment, contrasting with more tense situations that can arise between law enforcement and the public.

Captain Cathy Williams with the Grand Rapids Police Department explained that these events also serve as teaching opportunities. “At each one of these events, there's going to be opportunities for city departments to educate the neighborhoods in the communities about how to not be a victim. So whether that's keeping your children safe or keeping your home safe, keeping your pet safe, how to drive safely on the roads, there's going to be resources for all those different topics, and that could only benefit our community,” she said.

The collaboration aims to foster a safer community through education and support from various city departments.

Listed below are some of the areas here in West Michigan where you can participate:

Kent County

Baxter Neighborhood Association,

Joe Taylor Park 1011 Baxter SE, Grand Rapids

Games, information tables, employment booths, live band and DJ, and free food

Campau Commons

821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Resource tables and back-to-school book bags and other school supplies. Hot dogs, chips and water

Creston Neighborhood Association

Briggs Park 350 Knapp NE, Grand Rapids

Arts and crafts, resource tables, food courtesy of KJ Catering, and free pool time until 8:00pm

Dream Center

Lafayette between Delaware & Highland SE, Grand Rapids

GRFD, block party, carnival games and food

Fuller Area Neighbors/King Park Community Partners (with Adams Park Apts.)

Fuller Ave Church Parking Lot 1239 Fuller SE, Grand Rapids

Bounce house, health fair, hot dogs, ice cream and more

Heritage Hill Association Pleasant Park

400 Pleasant St SE, Grand Rapids

Ice cream, yard games, public safety information, GRFD and GRPD

John Ball Area Neighbors

Lincoln Park 1120 Bridge NW Park Lodge Bldg, Grand Rapids

Story Time

GR Ottawa Hills Christian Elementary

playground area 1050 Iroquois SE, Grand Rapids

GR Kids activities and ice cream

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood

Roosevelt Park 739 VanRaalte SW, Grand Rapids

Resource tables, fire truck, music, food trucks, ice cream truck

West Grand Neighborhood Organization

Harrison Park Academy 1440 David Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Resource tables, games, crafts, a variety of food trucks

Grand Rapids

Pleasant Park

400 Pleasant St. SE Grand Rapids 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Lincoln Park

1120 Bridge NW, Grand Rapids 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

GR Christian Elementary

1050 Iroquois SE, Grand Rapids 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Roosevelt Park

739 Vantaalte SW, Grand Rapids 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Harrison Park Academy

1440 Davis Ave NW, Grand Rapids 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church

2100 Chelsea NE, Grand Rapids 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Muskegon

Marsh Field

1800 Peck St, Muskegon

Muskegon Heights

8th St Park

Hovey and 8th Street 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Kalamazoo Public Safety

Northside Neighborhood

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Northside Association for Community Development

Arcadia Neighborhood 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Arcadia Elementary

Edison Neighborhood, Kalamazoo 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Southside Park

Westnedge Hill Neighborhood 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Crane Park Kalamazoo Public Safety

Vine Neighborhood 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Davis Street Park

Westwood Neighborhood 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Frays Park

Muskegon Heights

8th Street Park 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Grandville

RiverTown Crossings 11a.m. - 2 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube